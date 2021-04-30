Insider Selling: Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) CMO Sells 2,795 Shares of Stock

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,471.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,238,298. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $8.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,492.29. The company had a trading volume of 16,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,166. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,473.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,400.55. The stock has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a PE ratio of 178.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $856.50 and a 1-year high of $1,579.52.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on CMG shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,000.00 target price (up from $1,835.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securiti increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,760.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,655.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.