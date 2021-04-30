Insider Selling: Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) CFO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $1,544,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

GL stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.50. The stock had a trading volume of 8,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,778. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.27. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.75 and a 52-week high of $105.58.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Globe Life by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 54,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Globe Life from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globe Life currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.20.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

