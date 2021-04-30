Insider Selling: HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) CMO Sells $7,462,119.15 in Stock

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 37,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $7,462,119.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jonathan B. Perlin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 27th, Jonathan B. Perlin sold 38,390 shares of HCA Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total transaction of $7,674,544.90.

Shares of HCA opened at $201.94 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.21 and a 52-week high of $205.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.25.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.29%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $548,149,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,160,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,318 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,508,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,673,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,758,000 after acquiring an additional 540,322 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 645,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,079,000 after purchasing an additional 352,294 shares in the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.10.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

