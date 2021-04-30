Insider Selling: Hunting PLC (LON:HTG) Insider Sells £45,815.39 in Stock

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG) insider Arthur James Johnson sold 17,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 257 ($3.36), for a total transaction of £45,815.39 ($59,858.10).

Shares of Hunting stock opened at GBX 245.50 ($3.21) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of £404.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 265.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 216.88. Hunting PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 120.10 ($1.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 297 ($3.88).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Hunting’s previous dividend of $0.02. Hunting’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.05%.

HTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Hunting from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Hunting to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 305 ($3.98) in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 276.43 ($3.61).

About Hunting

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

