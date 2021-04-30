Insider Selling: Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) Insider Sells C$14,935.00 in Stock

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) insider Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total transaction of C$14,935.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,753,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,497,770.45.

Robert Disbrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, Robert Disbrow acquired 100,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.27 per share, with a total value of C$27,000.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Robert Disbrow sold 300,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.29, for a total transaction of C$87,000.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Robert Disbrow purchased 100,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,500.00.

TSE:PNE opened at C$0.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$98.91 million and a P/E ratio of -1.94. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.12 and a 1-year high of C$0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$31.29 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “na” rating and set a C$0.50 price target (up previously from C$0.30) on shares of Pine Cliff Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

About Pine Cliff Energy

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

