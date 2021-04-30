Insider Selling: VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Director Sells 100 Shares of Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 100 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.67, for a total transaction of $21,567.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,783,684.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $219.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.65. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.60 and a fifty-two week high of $221.30.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. The company had revenue of $323.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VRSN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ADE LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in VeriSign by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 235 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

