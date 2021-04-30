Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $149.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.55% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Installed Building Products, Inc. operates as a residential insulation installer in the United States. The Company also installs complementary building products, including garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors. It serves homebuilders, multi-family and commercial builders, individual homeowners, and repair and remodeling contractors. Installed Building Products, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on IBP. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.92.

IBP stock opened at $136.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 45.64 and a beta of 1.86. Installed Building Products has a twelve month low of $44.41 and a twelve month high of $136.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.03.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $441.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.46 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the third quarter worth $71,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. 70.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

