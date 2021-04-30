Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.92 Per Share (NASDAQ:IART)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the life sciences company will post earnings of $2.92 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.91. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on IART. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.36.

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $75.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.89. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 112.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. Integra LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $42.12 and a twelve month high of $77.40.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 2,703.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,984 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 25,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,834,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,714 shares in the company, valued at $4,126,551. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Mosebrook sold 1,058 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $72,684.60. Insiders have sold a total of 1,086,352 shares of company stock valued at $74,379,561 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

