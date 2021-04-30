Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of INBP opened at $1.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.83. Integrated BioPharma has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $1.25. The company has a market cap of $31.26 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Integrated BioPharma (OTCMKTS:INBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter. Integrated BioPharma had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 94.28%.

Integrated BioPharma, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells vitamins, nutritional supplements, and herbal products primarily in the United States, Luxembourg, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Contract Manufacturing and Other Nutraceutical Businesses.

