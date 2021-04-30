Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV) Short Interest Update

Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a drop of 39.8% from the March 31st total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,536,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:INTV traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,257,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,314,344. The stock has a market cap of $47.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 3.32. Integrated Ventures has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.19.
About Integrated Ventures
Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?
Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.