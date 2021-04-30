Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV) Short Interest Update

Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a drop of 39.8% from the March 31st total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,536,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:INTV traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,257,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,314,344. The stock has a market cap of $47.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 3.32. Integrated Ventures has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.19.

About Integrated Ventures

Integrated Ventures, Inc engages in the digital currency mining operations. The company manufactures equipment; and sells mining rigs, as well as develops blockchain software. As of June 30, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 925 miners that mine bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum. The company is based in Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania.

