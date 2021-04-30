Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) is Cubic Asset Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Cubic Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,382 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 2.2% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. MA Private Wealth acquired a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth about $836,000. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 143,821 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH grew its holdings in Intel by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 8,250 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,562 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.59.

Shares of INTC opened at $57.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

