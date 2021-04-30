Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Capital Advantage Inc.

Capital Advantage Inc. trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,127 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the quarter. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its stake in Intel by 3.2% in the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 0.9% in the first quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on INTC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.59.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.08. 429,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,427,785. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.82 and its 200-day moving average is $55.43. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $234.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.