Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.77 Billion

Brokerages expect Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to report sales of $1.77 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.80 billion and the lowest is $1.74 billion. Intercontinental Exchange posted sales of $1.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full-year sales of $6.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.83 billion to $7.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.17 billion to $7.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Intercontinental Exchange.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.08.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 10,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $1,221,334.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,062 shares in the company, valued at $19,549,173.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total value of $2,052,596.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,270,034.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,831 shares of company stock worth $5,858,653 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compass Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% in the first quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 396,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,231,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 15.2% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,118,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,098.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ICE traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,608,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,257. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52 week low of $87.51 and a 52 week high of $121.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.32. The company has a market capitalization of $66.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.02%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

