Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

Intercontinental Exchange has raised its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $117.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.32. The stock has a market cap of $66.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $87.51 and a fifty-two week high of $121.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $2,052,596.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,270,034.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,831 shares of company stock valued at $5,858,653 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.08.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

