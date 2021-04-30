Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Announces Earnings Results

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $117.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.32. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12-month low of $87.51 and a 12-month high of $121.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $66.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.02%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 6,142 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $695,765.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,831,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider David S. Goone sold 9,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,012,400.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,290,676.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,831 shares of company stock valued at $5,858,653 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ICE. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.08.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

