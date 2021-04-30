International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) PT Raised to $150.00 at BMO Capital Markets

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $146.00.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $144.24 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.00 and a 200 day moving average of $124.84. International Business Machines has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $148.74. The company has a market capitalization of $128.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 184.7% during the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 31,689 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 38,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $1,692,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

