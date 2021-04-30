International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 263,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,144 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $14,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 9,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on International Paper from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group started coverage on International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.90.

International Paper stock opened at $58.10 on Friday. International Paper has a twelve month low of $29.76 and a twelve month high of $58.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.48 and a beta of 1.10.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

