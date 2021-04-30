International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Apr 30th, 2021

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

IPF stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 127.60 ($1.67). The stock had a trading volume of 418,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,676. International Personal Finance has a 52-week low of GBX 33.93 ($0.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 131.80 ($1.72). The company has a market cap of £285.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 112.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 88.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.98.

In related news, insider Gerard Ryan sold 125,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.62), for a total transaction of £155,770.04 ($203,514.55).

About International Personal Finance

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit products in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurances; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans.

