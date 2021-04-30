Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a drop of 44.2% from the March 31st total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,119,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,705,000 after acquiring an additional 45,449 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,943,000 after purchasing an additional 35,491 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 23,140.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 20,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,673,000.

Shares of PTF traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.97. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,874. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.87. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $73.82 and a 52 week high of $175.99.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

