Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) PT Raised to $37.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IVZ. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

IVZ opened at $27.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. Invesco has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $27.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.19.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $5,092,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 381,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,724,217.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in Invesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,756,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in Invesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new position in Invesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,401,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco by 253.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 17,529 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

