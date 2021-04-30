Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Stake Lessened by Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 1,507.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RHS traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.18. The company had a trading volume of 31 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,479. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $128.00 and a twelve month high of $163.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.18 and its 200-day moving average is $151.29.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.