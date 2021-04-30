Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) Shares Sold by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,611 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 78,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IDLV traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.55. 205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,636. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.92. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.06 and a fifty-two week high of $31.11.

