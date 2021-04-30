Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a decline of 66.9% from the March 31st total of 83,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NASDAQ PHO traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $52.29. The stock had a trading volume of 198 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,196. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $53.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.61.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.
About Invesco Water Resources ETF
PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.
