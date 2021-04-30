Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a decline of 66.9% from the March 31st total of 83,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ PHO traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $52.29. The stock had a trading volume of 198 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,196. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $53.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.61.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 41,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.