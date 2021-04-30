Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) & Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Head to Head Analysis

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) and Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Get Investcorp Credit Management BDC alerts:

Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a beta of 2.64, indicating that its stock price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prospect Capital has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Investcorp Credit Management BDC and Prospect Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Investcorp Credit Management BDC $34.46 million 2.38 -$24.66 million $1.03 5.72 Prospect Capital $623.53 million 5.07 -$16.22 million $0.72 11.35

Prospect Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Investcorp Credit Management BDC. Investcorp Credit Management BDC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prospect Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Investcorp Credit Management BDC pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.2%. Prospect Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. Investcorp Credit Management BDC pays out 58.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Prospect Capital pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Prospect Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Investcorp Credit Management BDC is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Investcorp Credit Management BDC and Prospect Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investcorp Credit Management BDC -63.72% 11.40% 4.34% Prospect Capital 22.08% 8.16% 4.72%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.7% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.3% of Prospect Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.8% of Prospect Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Investcorp Credit Management BDC and Prospect Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Investcorp Credit Management BDC 0 0 1 0 3.00 Prospect Capital 1 0 0 0 1.00

Prospect Capital has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential downside of 44.92%. Given Prospect Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Prospect Capital is more favorable than Investcorp Credit Management BDC.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile

CM Finance Inc. is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions. The fund primarily invests in cable and satellites; consumer services; healthcare equipment and services; industrials; information technology; telecommunication services; and utilities sectors. The fund seeks to invest in companies with EBITDA more than $15 million. The fund is based in New York, New York.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions. It also makes real estate investments particularly in multi-family residential real estate asset class. The fund makes secured debt, senior debt, senior and secured term loans, unitranche debt, first-lien and second lien, private debt, private equity, mezzanine debt, and equity investments in private and microcap public businesses. It focuses on both primary origination and secondary loans/portfolios and invests in situations like debt financings for private equity sponsors, acquisitions, dividend recapitalizations, growth financings, bridge loans, cash flow term loans, real estate financings/investments. It also focuses on investing in small-sized and medium-sized private companies rather than large public companies. The fund typically invests across all industry sectors, with a particular expertise in the energy and industrial sectors. It invests in aerospace and defense, chemicals, conglomerate services, consumer services, ecological, electronics, financial services, machinery, manufacturing, media, pharmaceuticals, retail, software, specialty minerals, textiles and leather, transportation, oil and gas production, coal production, materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, information technology, utilities, pipeline, storage, power generation and distribution, renewable and clean energy, oilfield services, healthcare, food and beverage, education, business services, and other select sectors. It prefers to invest in the United States and Canada. The fund seeks to invest between $10 million to $500 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million and $150 million, sales value between $25 million and $500 million, and enterprise value between $5 million and $1000 million. It fund also co-invests for larger deals. The fund seeks control acquisitions by providing multiple levels of the capital structure. The fund focuses on sole, agented, club, or syndicated deals.

Receive News & Ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.