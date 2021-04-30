Investec Group (OTCMKTS:IVTJF) Short Interest Update

Investec Group (OTCMKTS:IVTJF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, a growth of 253.8% from the March 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
IVTJF remained flat at $$2.98 during midday trading on Friday. Investec Group has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $3.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.54.
Investec Group Company Profile
Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?
Receive News & Ratings for Investec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.