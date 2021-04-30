Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for e.l.f. Beauty (ELF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF):

4/27/2021 – e.l.f. Beauty was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. operates as a cosmetic company. Its cosmetic category primarily consists of face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products and cosmetics sets/kits, excludes beauty tools and accessories, such as brushes and applicators. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. is based in Oakland, United States. “

4/27/2021 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $31.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $31.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – e.l.f. Beauty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. operates as a cosmetic company. Its cosmetic category primarily consists of face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products and cosmetics sets/kits, excludes beauty tools and accessories, such as brushes and applicators. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. is based in Oakland, United States. “

4/20/2021 – e.l.f. Beauty had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $27.00.

4/16/2021 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $31.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – e.l.f. Beauty was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. operates as a cosmetic company. Its cosmetic category primarily consists of face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products and cosmetics sets/kits, excludes beauty tools and accessories, such as brushes and applicators. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. is based in Oakland, United States. “

4/14/2021 – e.l.f. Beauty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. operates as a cosmetic company. Its cosmetic category primarily consists of face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products and cosmetics sets/kits, excludes beauty tools and accessories, such as brushes and applicators. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. is based in Oakland, United States. “

4/14/2021 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $27.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – e.l.f. Beauty was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $24.00.

3/8/2021 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $29.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $29.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of ELF opened at $30.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 159.43 and a beta of 2.02. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $31.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $88.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 1,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $48,814.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,366,350.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 5,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $145,752.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,795,731.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 504,373 shares of company stock valued at $13,598,316. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELF. James Hambro & Partners bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,824,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,310,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,314,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

