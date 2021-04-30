Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/27/2021 – Abbott Laboratories had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Abbott Laboratories is now covered by analysts at Atlantic Securities. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Abbott Laboratories had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

4/15/2021 – Abbott Laboratories is now covered by analysts at Atlantic Securities. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Abbott Laboratories had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $126.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.08. 4,773,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,219,697. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $86.16 and a twelve month high of $128.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $124,710.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,210,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $70,798.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,036,025.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,543. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABT. Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.4% in the first quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 28,174 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 49.9% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 372,500 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $44,640,000 after purchasing an additional 124,000 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,953 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 11.0% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 12,537 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

