Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: DRNA):

4/19/2021 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $35.00 to $45.00.

4/16/2021 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $45.00 to $44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is focused on the discovery and development of innovative treatments for rare inherited diseases involving the liver and for cancers. The company uses its proprietary RNA interference technology platform primarily in the United States and internationally. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

3/2/2021 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Chardan Capital from $25.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $37.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRNA opened at $31.07 on Friday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.52. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 1.33.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.60). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.72%. The business had revenue of $40.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.82 million. As a group, analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $147,070.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 8,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $207,800.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,115 shares of company stock valued at $877,629. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,790,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 584,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,873,000 after acquiring an additional 66,858 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,034,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,944,000 after acquiring an additional 235,875 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

