Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Vontier (NYSE:VNT)

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,012 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,740% compared to the typical volume of 55 call options.

Vontier stock opened at $32.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.84. Vontier has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $815.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that Vontier will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Vontier in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VNT shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

