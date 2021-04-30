Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Invitation Homes updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.340-1.420 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.34-1.42 EPS.

NYSE:INVH traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.72. 5,277,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,511,207. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.92. The firm has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. Invitation Homes has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $35.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,621,036.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 114,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,336,751.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

