IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Receives $205.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $229.95.

Several analysts recently commented on IQV shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $235.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,045,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,768. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion, a PE ratio of 258.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA has a twelve month low of $128.52 and a twelve month high of $237.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.06 and a 200 day moving average of $183.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IQV. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in IQVIA by 0.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 153,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the third quarter worth about $6,674,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 653 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.