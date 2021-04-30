iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,050,000 shares, a growth of 278.3% from the March 31st total of 806,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,357,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 336.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,813,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,760,000 after buying an additional 13,735,024 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,638,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after buying an additional 813,322 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,571,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481,499 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,958,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,072,000 after purchasing an additional 261,667 shares during the period. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co raised its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 7,958,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,044,000 after purchasing an additional 431,740 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.80. 8,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,338,785. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.41 and a 1-year high of $55.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.95.

