iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,991,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,367,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,558,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,611 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,194,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,948 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $49,164,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,659,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

EFA traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $78.71. 198,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,750,746. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $79.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.39.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

