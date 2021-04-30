iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stake Boosted by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.0% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 41,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 6,645 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 379.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 83,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 66,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 14,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.21. 1,430,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,750,746. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.33 and a 200 day moving average of $74.39. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $79.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

