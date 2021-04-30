iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Smart Money Group LLC

Smart Money Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of Smart Money Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. AdvicePeriod LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 258,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 17,320 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

MUB stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.80. The company had a trading volume of 14,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,992. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.50. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.13 and a fifty-two week high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.