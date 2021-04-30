iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 97.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 166,250 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $388,000. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 185.1% during the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $158.77 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.93 and a fifty-two week high of $158.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.73.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

