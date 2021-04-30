iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Position Lifted by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 95.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SJA Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 25,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 23,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 17,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,945. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.87. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $64.85 and a one year high of $115.89.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

