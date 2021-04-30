iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Acquired by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 163,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 75,876 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 114.2% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 43,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 22,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth about $794,000.

SLV traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.03. 1,538,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,914,004. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $13.73 and a 1 year high of $27.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.61.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

