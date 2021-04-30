iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $3,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Shares of OEF stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $190.14. 3,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,109. The company’s 50 day moving average is $183.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.79. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $128.33 and a 1 year high of $191.67.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

