iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewFocus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $272.89. The company had a trading volume of 55,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,906. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $148.98 and a 12-month high of $277.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $265.21 and its 200-day moving average is $237.24.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

