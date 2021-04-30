iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.3% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000.

IVV traded down $1.61 on Friday, reaching $420.00. The company had a trading volume of 132,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,390,235. The company has a fifty day moving average of $405.18 and a 200-day moving average of $378.75. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $275.00 and a one year high of $422.28.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

