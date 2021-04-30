iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 201,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,317 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 7.3% of Bank of Stockton’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $21,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 7,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. North American Management Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 10,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

IJR traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $111.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,165,269. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.59. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.70 and a fifty-two week high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

