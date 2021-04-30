Issuer Direct (ISDR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Issuer Direct to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 million. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 8.81%. On average, analysts expect Issuer Direct to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ISDR stock opened at $27.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.54 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.86. Issuer Direct has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $29.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Issuer Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

In other news, Director William H. Everett sold 5,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $139,444.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,014.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in the United States and internationally. The company provides Platform id., a cloud-based subscription platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower hotline, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record; and stock transfer module, a cloud-based platform, which provides access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares.

