IWG’s (IWGFF) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

IWGFF has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank cut IWG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded IWG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of IWG in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS IWGFF opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.53. IWG has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $5.90.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual and membership offices, as well as lounges; private workshop, professional, and flexible and scalable spaces; meeting rooms; and reception services and conference products.

