J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $16,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 32,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $992,000. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total transaction of $220,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 952 shares in the company, valued at $139,744.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total value of $220,259.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,048.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,800 shares of company stock worth $9,190,294. 3.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JBHT opened at $172.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.82. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.30 and a 1-year high of $178.40.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 22.90%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JBHT shares. Stephens boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.19.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

