J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Sells 1,295 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 43.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SJM. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,144,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,917,000 after purchasing an additional 193,380 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,060,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,209,000 after buying an additional 133,124 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,783,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,112,000 after acquiring an additional 42,243 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in The J. M. Smucker by 1,009.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,432,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth about $145,035,000. 81.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

In related news, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $29,508.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,951.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $201,298.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,530.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,975 shares of company stock worth $377,843 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SJM stock opened at $131.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.59 and its 200-day moving average is $118.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.26. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $101.89 and a 1 year high of $134.12.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

