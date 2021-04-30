J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Takes $259,000 Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 9.6% during the third quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 151,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,862,000 after buying an additional 13,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 86.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

NYSE BWA opened at $49.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $51.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.24.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $139,463.43. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

