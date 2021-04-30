Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Director Sells $27,130.00 in Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Director Anousheh Ansari sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $27,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

JBL stock opened at $54.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $55.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.70.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 91.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,210,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 20,461 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 353,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,053,000 after purchasing an additional 31,923 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 442,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jabil in the third quarter worth approximately $1,724,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JBL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

