Jag Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 566.7% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on MELI. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,724.72.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,588.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,528.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,585.26. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $570.01 and a 12 month high of $2,020.00. The company has a market capitalization of $79.21 billion, a PE ratio of -9,925.82 and a beta of 1.63.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($1.41). MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.11) earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.