Jag Capital Management LLC Purchases 621 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $164.20 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

